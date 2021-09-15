Snowshoe Mountain holds Mountain Bike World Cup

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Round 5 participant in the Mountain Bike World Cup (WBOY)

SNOWSHOE, WV (WBOY) — The Super Bowl of mountain bike racing is happening right here in West Virginia.

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County is hosting the final two rounds of the Mercedes-Benz U-C-I Mountain Bike World Cup. Top Cyclists from all over the world including several Olympic gold medal winners are competing in both downhill and cross-country races. Round 5 of the 6-round international bike race took place Wednesday, and the final championship is scheduled for this weekend.

“It’s been a couple of years since a World Cup has come to America,” said Ian Bongard, who is a mountain bike track builder. “The last one before Snowshoe was Windham, up in New York.  So it’s been a couple of years for American fans to go to a large World Cup like this.”

Snowshoe Marketing and PR Manager, Shawn Cassell said there will be plenty of space and lots of family-oriented things to do during the World Cup Final on Saturday.

“So, watching a mountain bike race a lot different than watching a football game,” explained Cassell. “You’re going to want to wear your hiking boots.  Maybe bring a walking stick, pack a backpack with some snacks and drinks and just get loud. Hiking and hollering, that’s what it’s all about.”

To buy tickets and see event lists and racing schedules visit www.snowshoemtn.com/WorldCup

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS