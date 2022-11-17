SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Snowshoe Mountain Resort announced on Thursday that skiers may be able to hit the slopes earlier than usual this year.

According to a press release, ski season will officially begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 thanks to the cold snowy weather on the mountain this week.

“November might have started off warm but once the cold weather arrived our team hit the

ground running, and now we’ve got a winter wonderland here on the mountain,” said Snowshoe

President Patti Duncan.

Snowshoe aims to open by Thanksgiving every year, but weather doesn’t always let that happen. For those who have season passes or are employed by Snowshoe, there will also be an exclusive “Passholder Preview Day” on Nov. 22.

At least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails will be accessible on opening day. For a full schedule of Snowshoe’s Thanksgiving week events, click here. To see the StormTracker 12 forecast for next week, click here.