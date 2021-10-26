Social media post leads to arrest of juvenile in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was taken into custody on Tuesday after police were alerted to a social media post discussing a possible incident at Chapmanville Regional High School.
Both the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police investigated the potential threat and were able to locate a suspect.
The juvenile was arrested by Cpl. D.J. Miller at around 7:15 a.m. unarmed.
Police received another report about another firearm, but an investigation did not produce credible evidence to support that report.
