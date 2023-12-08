MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The first Republican debate for West Virginia Governor is in the books. Three of the four main candidates held a roundtable discussion in Morgantown Thursday night.

Current Secretary of State Mac Warner, automotive businessman Chris Miller, and Delegate Moore Capito all sat down to discuss the issues. The candidates are vying to replace outgoing Governor Jim Justice who has served two terms.

The men discussed a wide variety of issues with moderator Hoppy Kercheval, on “WV Metro News.” The debate included how to grow the state’s workforce, and whether to completely eliminate the state income tax.

“Get rid of the entire income tax?” asked Kercheval. “Day one!” said Miller.

Hoppy followed up by asking, “And eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue? How are you going to make up that revenue if you’re?…”

Miller responded, “The economic growth that comes with it literally drive the economy.”

“And I think the legislature took a very adult approach to this and that’s give the 21%, and if they meet certain standards, hit the next 10% and the next 10%,” said Warner.

“We’ve put in place a predictable tax reduction plan that can be accelerated, if the economy continues to grow the way that it does,” said Capito.

On social issues all three painted themselves as conservatives, pro-life, and pro-2nd amendment.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is also running for governor, turned down an invitation to the debate.

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday May 14, 2024