Some music performances in WV allowed to resume with limitations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In his press briefing today, Gov. Jim Justice has announced he has signed an executive order to allow outdoor live music performances and allow certain indoor music performances to resume in West Virginia.

For the time being, we are still limiting live performances to outdoors only, with capacity limitations and face coverings required. Our medical experts believe this is still the safest thing to do to keep people safe at these events. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

Justice says under the new guidelines, crowd sizes for outdoor performances must be restricted to 25% of the venue’s full capacity or 250 individuals, whichever is less. Attendees much also practice social distancing and will be asked to wear masks at all times when social distancing cannot be maintained

Live music performances indoors with in-person crowds are still prohibited at this time. However, the governor says indoor music performers who broadcast their performances and with no audience physically present will be allowed to perform under the new rules.

