Some shoppers wait until the last minute to purchase Christmas trees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If it took you a while to get into the Christmas spirit it isn’t necessarily too late to pick up a Christmas tree. Monday afternoon at Capitol Market in Charleston, West Virginia, Marvin Edwards and his crew were packing up their booth for the season. Their booth was the last one left standing. Edwards said they sold three trees Monday. They sold more than 600 live trees this year just at their shop at Capitol Market.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States every year. When it comes to the last-minute shoppers Edwards says they usually have a pretty simple reason for waiting so late in the season.

“Well it is just we haven’t had time, been busy shopping, forgot about Christmas being here this early and they don’t have a tree,” Edwards said.

It is an all-day job packing up the booth for the season but now that the last of the pine needles are swept up Edwards and his crew said they plan to enjoy the holiday and then start working on the produce they’ll be selling in the spring.