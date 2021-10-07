Some slight improvement in many West Virginia COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At the governor’s Thursday media briefing, it was announced the that state is freeing up $30 million to $35 million to help hospitals that are struggling financially. That is in addition to federal aid that has already been provided.

Many hospitals have had employees quit due to the stress of the pandemic. Other health care workers have left for higher pay elsewhere. This money is aimed at countering that.

“With some resources and funding, which will allow us to bring in some travel staff. It will allow us to pay some overtime. It will allow us quite honestly to bonus some of our folks that we need to retain. So we’ll do some retention bonuses,” said Dr. Albert Wright, CEO WVU Medicine.

In the past day, West Virginia has logged more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 and currently has more than 11,000 active cases. Those numbers are up slightly from yesterday. 870 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a slight decrease. Overall the trends are improving.

“We’ve seen a slight decrease in cases. I wouldn’t say it’s a complete sharp decline because we’re still seeing an after effect of the with people in the hospitals,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

As always, the governor read the home county, gender, and age of all the people who’ve died since his last briefing Monday. Today that meant 97 more West Virginia fatalities since the last briefing. At the same time, there were more vaccination clinics across the state.

“With many key numbers on the decline, public health leaders are worried some people will let their guard down. They again encourage mask-wearing in crowded places, and to get vaccinated, especially for those eligible for a booster shot,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.