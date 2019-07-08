Some urgent care facilities now available to veterans in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A new way for veterans to receive care comes to the southern West Virginia area. A release from the Beckley VA Medical Center announced a partnership with local urgent care facilities.

The benefit comes as a part of the MISSION Act which was implemented on June 6th, 2019. Now eligible veterans have access to urgent and walk-in care at clinics across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

“This is a giant step forward in terms of convenience for our patients, as eligible veterans do not need to get prior authorization from the VA to visit an urgent care provider in VA’s network,” said Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke.

The access to urgent care is meant to provide veterans with a way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye. To be eligible, veterans must be enrolled with the VA health care system and have received care through the VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.



Here is a list of participating facilities around the area.