Some urgent care facilities now available to veterans in West Virginia

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A new way for veterans to receive care comes to the southern West Virginia area. A release from the Beckley VA Medical Center announced a partnership with local urgent care facilities.

The benefit comes as a part of the MISSION Act which was implemented on June 6th, 2019. Now eligible veterans have access to urgent and walk-in care at clinics across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

“This is a giant step forward in terms of convenience for our patients, as eligible veterans do not need to get prior authorization from the VA to visit an urgent care provider in VA’s network,” said Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke.

The access to urgent care is meant to provide veterans with a way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye. To be eligible, veterans must be enrolled with the VA health care system and have received care through the VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.

Here is a list of participating facilities around the area.

  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    1416 MacCorkley Ave. SW
    Charleston, WV 25303
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    5430 MacCorkle Ave. SE
    Charleston, WV 25304
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    4812 MacCorkle Ave. SW
    South Charleston, WV 25309
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    5870 Webster Road, Suite 101
    Summersville, WV 26651
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    123 Enterprise Dr.
    Logan, WV 25601
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    5447 Maple Lane, Suite B
    Fayetteville, WV 25840
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
    1709 Harper Road
    Beckley, WV 25801
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    1560 Jefferson St. N.
    Lewisburg, WV 24901
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
    520 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center
    Beckley, WV 25801
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    277 Greasy Ridge Road
    Princeton, WV 24739
  • Tazewell Community Health
    583C E. Riverside Dr.
    North Tazewell, VA 24630
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
    4003 College Ave, Suite B
    Bluefield, VA 24605
  • MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE 
    100 Spradlin Farm Dr.
    Christiansburg, VA 24073
  • Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc.
    12301 Grapefield Rd.
    Bastian, VA 24314
  • MinuteClinic
    31 W. Main St.
    Radford, VA 24141

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events