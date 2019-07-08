Some urgent care facilities now available to veterans in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A new way for veterans to receive care comes to the southern West Virginia area. A release from the Beckley VA Medical Center announced a partnership with local urgent care facilities.
The benefit comes as a part of the MISSION Act which was implemented on June 6th, 2019. Now eligible veterans have access to urgent and walk-in care at clinics across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.
“This is a giant step forward in terms of convenience for our patients, as eligible veterans do not need to get prior authorization from the VA to visit an urgent care provider in VA’s network,” said Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke.
The access to urgent care is meant to provide veterans with a way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye. To be eligible, veterans must be enrolled with the VA health care system and have received care through the VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.
Here is a list of participating facilities around the area.
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
1416 MacCorkley Ave. SW
Charleston, WV 25303
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
5430 MacCorkle Ave. SE
Charleston, WV 25304
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
4812 MacCorkle Ave. SW
South Charleston, WV 25309
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
5870 Webster Road, Suite 101
Summersville, WV 26651
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
123 Enterprise Dr.
Logan, WV 25601
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
5447 Maple Lane, Suite B
Fayetteville, WV 25840
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
1709 Harper Road
Beckley, WV 25801
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
1560 Jefferson St. N.
Lewisburg, WV 24901
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
520 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center
Beckley, WV 25801
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
277 Greasy Ridge Road
Princeton, WV 24739
- Tazewell Community Health
583C E. Riverside Dr.
North Tazewell, VA 24630
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
4003 College Ave, Suite B
Bluefield, VA 24605
- MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE
100 Spradlin Farm Dr.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
- Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc.
12301 Grapefield Rd.
Bastian, VA 24314
- MinuteClinic
31 W. Main St.
Radford, VA 24141