CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buffalo Wild Wings will be donating part of its proceeds for one day in August to the family of a fallen West Virginia State Police trooper.

Seven Buffalo Wild Wings’ locations across the Mountain State will be participating on Aug. 2, 2023, by donating 15% of their sales to the late WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard’s family, a store representative says.

Sgt. Maynard was shot and killed in an ambush in Mingo County on June 2, 2023. He was 37 years old. Maynard, originally from Pike County, Kentucky, was with the WVSP since Oct. 9, 2007. He was also a tissue donor. Some of the ways those who knew Maynard best have described him include “hardworking,” “kind,” “loving,” and having an “infectious enthusiasm.”

Sgt. Cory Maynard (Courtesy West Virginia State Police)

His wife and two children, 13 and 9, will receive the funds from Buffalo Wild Wings fundraiser, a store representative says.

A poster for the event shared by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department said that the Buffalo Wild Wings stores in West Virginia participating are those owned by Grube, Inc., which includes the following locations:

45 Betten Ct. in Bridgeport

4 Northside Dr. in Buckhannon

1098 Suncrest Town Centre in Morgantown

8735 University Town Centre in Morgantown

2501 Mountaineer Blvd. in Charleston

70 Nitro Market Pl. in Cross Lanes

214 Crossroads Dr. in Beckley

“To remember Cory’s life and help his family, we are asking for your support,” the flyer said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Google, the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Bridgeport is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, and and all the other participating locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.