CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced that it will waive day-use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day.
That’s Friday, Nov. 11 this year.
In West Virginia, the USACE manages the lakes and rivers below:
- Beech Fork Lake
- Bluestone Lake
- Burnsville Lake
- East Lynn Lake
- Jennings Randolph Lake
- Kanawha River – London, Marmet and Winfield pools
- Monongalia River – Opekiska Pool
- Ohio River – Belleville, Pike Island, Racine, Robert C. Byrd and Willow Island pools
- R.D. Bailey Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Lake
- Summersville Lake
- Sutton Lake
- Tygart Lake
According to a press release sent by the USACE, the waiver applies to boat launch ramps and swimming beaches, but not camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities like group picnic shelters and events.
Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. Click here to see the status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swimming beaches and other sites.
The USACE is also encouraging but not requiring other agencies that manage recreation areas on its land to waive their fees on Veterans Day as well.
The Veterans Day fee waiver began in 2006 as a way to honor those who have served the United States and the armed forces, the USACE said.