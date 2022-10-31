CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced that it will waive day-use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day.

That’s Friday, Nov. 11 this year.

In West Virginia, the USACE manages the lakes and rivers below:

Beech Fork Lake

Bluestone Lake

Burnsville Lake

East Lynn Lake

Jennings Randolph Lake

Kanawha River – London, Marmet and Winfield pools

Monongalia River – Opekiska Pool Ohio River – Belleville, Pike Island, Racine, Robert C. Byrd and Willow Island pools

R.D. Bailey Lake

Stonewall Jackson Lake

Summersville Lake

Sutton Lake

Tygart Lake

According to a press release sent by the USACE, the waiver applies to boat launch ramps and swimming beaches, but not camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities like group picnic shelters and events.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. Click here to see the status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swimming beaches and other sites.

The USACE is also encouraging but not requiring other agencies that manage recreation areas on its land to waive their fees on Veterans Day as well.

The Veterans Day fee waiver began in 2006 as a way to honor those who have served the United States and the armed forces, the USACE said.