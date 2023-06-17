MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins is resigning “effectively immediately” as West Virginia University’s men’s basketball coach following being arrested in Pittsburgh for DUI.

In a statement, Huggins said he plans to use the next few months to focus on his health and family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins said. “I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”

Huggins’ blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Hall of Famer has won more than 930 games in his head coaching career that dates back to the 1980s. Huggins, a 1977 WVU graduate, was named as the men’s basketball head coach for his alma mater back in 2007.

In 2004, the then-Cincinnati head coach pleaded no contest to driving under the influence. The University of Cincinnati suspended him indefinitely with pay and told Huggins to rehabilitate himself.

In May, Huggins, 69, was reprimanded by WVU following insensitive comments made during a radio interview. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season, and his contract was revised, reducing the length of the agreement to one year and reducing his salary by $1 million.