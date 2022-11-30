MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – Two people with knowledge of the decision say West Virginia is hiring North Texas athletic director Wren Baker to be its new AD.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract were still being finalized, but an official announcement from the school was expected soon.

Baker has been at North Texas since 2016 and Mean Green athletic programs have won 17 conference and division titles since he took over. The football teams plays for the Conference USA championship on Friday at No. 23 UTSA.

The Oklahoma native previously worked at Memphis and Missouri. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired earlier this month.