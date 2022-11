NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:56 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, on County Route 39 in the Canvas area.

The sheriff’s office says Austin Petrey, 24, of Bristol, South Dakota was driving a vehicle traveling west on County Route 39 when the vehicle lost control and went off the roadway.