Southern District of West Virginia continues all court cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United States District Court Southern District of West Virginia says all cases and grand jury proceedings are continued, or on hold, until March 27.

The Court says Chief Judge Thomas E. Johnston entered an Order effective Friday, March 13, due based on interim guidance recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. The order states all civil and criminal jury trials and grand jury proceedings in the Southern District of West Virginia are continued pending further order of the court, and as far as criminal matters, the time period of continuances implemented by the order will be excluded under the Speedy Trial Act.

Courthouses in this District will remain open, according to a press release from the court. Staff in the Clerk’s Office will be available to receive mail and electronic filings may still be made through the CM/ECF system.

The court says it will vacate or modify the order no later than March 27.

