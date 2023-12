RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A 24-year-old man at the Southern Regional Jail died on Friday after being found in his cell.

According to state officials, staff tried to revive the man, whose name has not been released. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

How the man died has not been released.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.