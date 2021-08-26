Southern WV CTC requires masks in campus buildings

Multiracial friends taking selfie with face masks – Happy friendship concept with young students having fun together after university reopening – Bright marsala filter with radial defocusing

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is issuing a mandatory mask mandate regardless of vaccination status beginning today, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

College officials say the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region factored into the decision according to the college’s COVID-19 Task Force. Officials say all students must wear a mask or facial covering in classrooms, hallways, restrooms and other public areas of the building. Clear face shields are also acceptable.

According to the university, those in an office or work area do not have to wear a mask only if a social distance of at least six feet can be maintained.

“We are asking everyone to self-monitor their current health condition each day before attending class,” University officials say. ” If you have any symptoms, please take the appropriate action and see a health care professional for testing and follow-up treatment.”

Officials say those who have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms should not come to campus. Individuals are urged to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and quarantine if they have been notified through contact tracing that they may have been exposed.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus mist receive a negative test result at least seven days after their exposure or must quarantine for 14 days after the time of contact before they return to campus.

While not required, the college is encouraging all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is to protect you, your family and others around you,” officials said.

The college says they are working with local health departments to make their campuses as safe as possible and are monitoring the COVID-19 situation. The institution’s COVID-19 Task force will make changes as it sees necessary.