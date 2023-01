CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Spanish, Japanese and German are the languages that West Virginians want to learn the most, according to a study by Writing Tips.

The study says they used average monthly Google searches to create the list.

Spanish is the most searched-for language to learn, followed by Japanese and German.

They say Spanish is the most popular language to learn all across the United States with around 476,900 monthly searches. 13% of people in the United States already speak Spanish.