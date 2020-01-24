Special grand jury indicts Jackson County, WV man in death of infant daughter

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged a man in the death of an infant.

The sheriff’s office says Jeffery Hoskins has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter.

Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office convened a special grand jury to hear the case against Hoskins. A new indictment for murder was handed down.

In 2018, Hoskins was arrested for child abuse after West Virginia State Police were contacted concerning a shaken baby at Women and Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff’s department said that at the time, Hoskins confessed to knowing he was shaking the baby too hard and caused the injury. The infant recently passed away.

Hoskins is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

