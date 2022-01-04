Special Metals and union return to negotiation table

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Tuesday marks day 95 of the union’s strike against Special Metals, and it could be the beginning of the end for those who have been taking a stand on the picket line for months.

Tuesday, Special Metals and union leaders resumed talks, and both sides are hoping to end this months-long strike.

Around 450 Steelworkers United Local 40 members have been on the picket line since October 1st.

“We have a lot of families where the Father or the Mother are the sole income, and the sole income comes from this place,” said picketer, Timothy Dille. “You’ve gone 95 days, so you’ve gone Christmas, you’ve gone New Year’s, and Thanksgiving without any kind of income.”

Picketers said they have mixed emotions as leaders head back to the negotiating table, saying they want to go back to work, but it all comes down to having a fair contract and safe working environment.

“We don’t want to go backwards. We don’t want to go sideways, we want to move forward,” said Dille.” “All in general, we want a fair contract.”

In recent days the strike has drawn national attention, including Senator Bernie Sanders calling on billionaire Warren Buffet, who owns Special Metal’s parent company, to intervene.