Spencer Middle School closed Wednesday for COVID-19 contact tracing

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County Schools officials are reporting one case of COVID-19 associated with Spencer Middle School.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, RCS and Roane General Hospital confirmed a positive COVID-19 involving a staff member associated with Spencer Middle School. The school was closed early and will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 7 for contact tracing and precautionary cleaning of the school.

RCS officials say this is the only case of COVID-19 associated with Spencer Middle School and transmission is not believed to be related to the school.

Last week, Spencer Elementary School was closed after Roane County Schools and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases associated with the school.

School officials say if anyone needs to be tested for COVID-19, they should contact their primary care provider, local hospital or healthcare clinic

For more information about COVID-19 visit the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.

