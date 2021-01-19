Spirit Airlines resumes non-stop flights from Charleston to Orlando

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Yeager Airport Twitter @YeagerAirport)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Spirit Airlines will resume nonstop service from Yeager Airport to Orlando International Airport beginning Thursday, Feb. 11.

Yeager Airport officials made the announcement on their Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Officials also say the ticket counter at Yeager Airport will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS