Spirit Airlines resumes non-stop flights from Charleston to Orlando

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Spirit Airlines will resume nonstop service from Yeager Airport to Orlando International Airport beginning Thursday, Feb. 11.
Yeager Airport officials made the announcement on their Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Officials also say the ticket counter at Yeager Airport will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.