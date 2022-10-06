CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A live musical visited Cabell County students Thursday. It is called, “Spookley the Square Pumpkin.”

Spookley the Square Pumpkin first appeared as a book by Joe Troiano, titled, “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” according to the character’s website.

According to the website, Troiano came up with the idea of Spookley when, on one Halloween night, his son asked him for a non-scary bedtime story about pumpkins.

A film based on the book was released in 2005, according to IMDb. The film was directed by Bernie Denk, well known for directing, “Disney’s Doug,” and working in the animation department for the 1981 film, “Heavy Metal.”

The purpose of the musical is the same as the television and the book, which includes how to be a good friend, not be a bully to others and treat others with kindness despite differences.

Tommy Smirl, the artistic director for Hart says the messages are important to teach when they are young and we also, “have to remember a lot of these kids are basically COVID children so they’ve spent the last two years mostly at home. So, they’re just now learning how to socialize and interact.”

Shows will continue throughout the week at 12 elementary schools, as well as on Saturday and Sunday at the Ritter Amphitheater. All Cabell Elementary students will get in for free for the Ritter Amphitheater show.