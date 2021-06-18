St. Albans community works together to put best foot forward

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—YakFest kicked off Friday in St. Albans, and Main Street is buzzing with activity. But before the start of the event, many people worked behind the scenes to prepare for the big day. Volunteers have been pitching in to help the city put its best foot forward for hundreds of out-of-town visitors there for the Tour de Coal and Yakfest.

“Yesterday I know we had the On Purpose Project down here pulling weeds,” said YakFest Committee Member, David Rucker. “We are trying to build St. Albans. Volunteers are coming out helping us put things on and build the community, build city events that are going on.”

Michael Ervin is the owner of Coal River Coffee. He and other business owners on Main Street are expecting a big weekend with specialty items and extra staff.

“The lifeblood of YakFest is the volunteers. We would not be able to pull this off if it wasn’t for people that want to be a part of this and want to make our town awesome and make this an incredible event,” Ervin said. YakFest is also a big boost for area businesses.

“Most of the businesses on this street have had record days in the past two YakFest events that we’ve had,” Ervin explained.

People spent Friday afternoon setting up the stage, hanging banners and getting their booths just right. The event has a little bigger meaning this year after a tough summer of 2020.

“I am very excited because we were gearing up for this last year that got canceled and so we’ve been waiting for over a year to do this,” Ervin said.