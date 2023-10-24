ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The City of St. Albans is partnering with the Safe Haven Baby Box organization to provide more accessible resources to new mothers in the community.

The St. Albans Fire Department Central Station has been designated as a Safe Surrender site. The goal is to provide a place where women can safely and legally drop off newborn infants at the station under the Safe Haven law.

“Choosing the option to surrender a newborn is undoubtedly an anguishing time for women, and providing them this option allows complete anonymity throughout the abandonment process, with the assurance that the baby will receive immediate life-saving medical care.” said St. Albans Fire Chief Carney. “We in the fire service are committed to saving all lives, and this is yet another opportunity to save the most innocent among us.”

However, the department needs help making the project a reality. The project has an expected cost of $18,000. Anyone who wishes to donate to the project can take their donation to the St. Albans Central Fire Station at 51 6th Avenue.

The department says along with the Central Fire Station being staffed 24/7 with certified emergency medical technicians, the Safe Haven Baby Box organization has a 24-hour hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, to provide a trained professional for women to speak with when weighing the options of surrendering their baby.