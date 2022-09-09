ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday.

The St. Albans Police Department says that staff members found out that a student at the school had a deadly weapon in his backpack, and officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson with Kanawha County Schools confirmed that the weapon was indeed a gun.

The student was escorted out of a classroom, and one of the school’s vice principals found the gun in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested and taken to Kanawha County Magistrate Court for arraignment and a detention hearing.

No other information is available at this time.