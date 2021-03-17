St. Francis COVID-19 surge facility to close as WV’s numbers improve

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The surge facility at Saint Francis Hospital is closing, according to Thomas Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Health officials say the decision to close the facility was based on the amount of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to health care facilities across the state. They say using Saint Francis for a surge hospital is no longer necessary.

“Governor Jim Justice directed the opening of this surge facility to make sure our citizens had

access to adequate health care services during this pandemic, and now, thanks to his efforts

promoting statewide vaccination clinics, the number of positive COVID-19 cases are declining,

and the use of the surge hospital is no longer necessary,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet

Secretary. “We appreciate valuable partners like Thomas Health and others working endlessly

to respond to the pandemic.”

Beginning today, March 17, 2021, exactly one year after the state’s first case of the virus was confirmed, health officials say the surge facility will no longer accept referrals to the unit.

The state started preparing Saint Francis Hospital as a surge facility in April 2020. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice activated the surge hospital August 3, 2020, which DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said would initially provide 15 beds with the ability to increase the number of beds as needed.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community during one of the most difficult

years in healthcare any of us have ever seen. I am proud of Thomas Health and the employees

who helped make this possible,” says Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health.

After any current surge patients have been discharged, health officials say the unit will undergo a terminal cleaning using a xenon ultra-violet room disinfection device.