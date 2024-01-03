CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has voted unanimously to allow electronics manufacturer LG to open three locations in the state.

The vote authorized $54 million to bring LG to the Mountain State. Officials say the vote specified the location as Kanawha, Monongalia and Jefferson counties, but there is a stipulation that they could also be located anywhere in West Virginia.

The plans first became public on Tuesday after sources knowledgeable about the planned deal confirmed it to WOWK 13 News but asked not to be named. The jobs are believed to be in the high-tech sector. Nearly 300 jobs are expected, with six-figure salaries.

An invitation was also sent on behalf of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee to the company’s CEO William Cho to meet at the State Capitol this afternoon, Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The number of jobs the investment would bring will likely be announced at the Culture Center near the West Virginia State Capitol, where the governor will be in attendance. One source told WOWK 13 news LG will likely make a 10-figure commitment in the Mountain State, meaning at least $1 billion. The company recently made similar investments in Tennessee and Michigan.