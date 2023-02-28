CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The field is starting to get crowded on the Republican side in next year’s race for West Virginia Governor. We are still 15 months away from the 2024 West Virginia primary, but candidates are lining up fast.

Today, State Auditor JB McCuskey announced he is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year. McCuskey is in his second four-year term as state auditor and served four years in the House of Delegates before that.

In his role as auditor, McCuskey said he kept a close eye on state spending and also helped to weed out millions of dollars in fraud in certain instances. He says that and the financial experience of helping shape state budgets in the legislature makes him well qualified to be governor.

JB McCuskey is 41 years old, and he and his wife Wendy have two children. He holds a law degree from WVU.

While candidates are formally announcing their intentions to run early, the actual filing of candidate papers will not open up until January.

Republican member of the House of Delegates, Moore Capito, is in the race, along with automobile dealership owner Chris Miller. Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner has also declared for governor. It’s possible more candidates will declare.

No Democrats have announced for governor, although Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is thinking about running.