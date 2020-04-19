State confirmed COVID-19 cases at 863 for Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on April 19, there have been 20,031 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 863 positive, 19,168 negative and 18 deaths.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
State confirmed cases per county include:
- Barbour – 4
- Berkeley – 108
- Boone – 2
- Braxton – 1
- Brooke – 3
- Cabell – 33
- Fayette – 5
- Grant – 1
- Greenbrier – 3
- Hampshire – 6
- Hancock – 7
- Hardy – 3
- Harrison – 29
- Jackson – 100
- Jefferson – 60
- Kanawha – 112
- Lewis – 2
- Lincoln – 1
- Logan – 8
- Marion – 42
- Marshall – 8
- Mason – 11
- McDowell – 6
- Mercer – 8
- Mineral – 8
- Mingo – 2
- Monongalia – 84
- Monroe – 5
- Morgan – 7
- Nicholas – 3
- Ohio – 22
- Pendleton – 2
- Pleasants – 1
- Preston – 10
- Putnam – 14
- Raleigh – 7
- Randolph – 4
- Roane – 2
- Summers – 1
- Taylor – 5
- Tucker – 4
- Tyler – 3
- Upshur – 4
- Wayne – 77
- Wetzel – 3
- Wirt – 2
- Wood – 29
- Wyoming – 1
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
