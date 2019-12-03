State Fair of West Virginia announces concerts for 2020

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia announced two concerts for the 2020 Concert Series. Country music stars, Cody Johnson and Jon Pardi, will be taking the stage in August.

Cody Johnson will be performing on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Jon Pardi will be performing on Thursday, August 20, 2020, with special guest, Drew Parker.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. You can visit the State Fair of West Virginia’s website for more information and tickets.

