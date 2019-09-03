State Fair of West Virginia offering temporary shelter to horses escaping Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The State Fair of West Virginia is offering temporary shelter for evacuated horses. Up to 100 horses can be accommodated at the fairgrounds.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is waiving movement entry requirements for animals evacuated to the Mountain State due to Hurricane Dorian.

Normally, horses from other states are required to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days and a negative Coggins test within the past year. State Veterinarian Dr. James Maxwell made the decision to waive those requirements. “Just like people, we must get animals out of harm’s way,” said Dr. Maxwell. “This is common practice in emergency situations.”

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said, “West Virginians are always quick to respond to those in need. To those seeking refuge from the hurricane’s path, West Virginia is here for you.”

Anyone seeking accommodations can call the State Fair in advance to 304-645-1090 during business hours and 304-667-5089 after hours (4:30 p.m.). Owners will be responsible for the care of their own animals. There will be no stalling fee for horses. Owners wishing to camp can do so at a minimal charge of $15 per night for full hookups.

The State Fair of West Virginia is located in Fairlea, in Greenbrier County, just off the I-64 exit.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture protects plant, animal and human health through a variety of scientific, regulatory and consumer protection programs. The Commissioner of Agriculture is one of six statewide elected officials who sit on the Board of Public Works.