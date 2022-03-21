FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced their next performer in this year’s lineup.

The State Fair announced today, March 21, 2022, they would be adding country music legends Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd Music to the lineup for the 2022 Concert Series. The announcement can be read in full on the State Fair website here.

The concert series runs simultaneously with the State Fair. Walker and Byrd will perform on Sunday, August 14th at 7 PM. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 AM.