State Farm sponsoring Courtesy Patrol along West Virginia Turnpike

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Vehicles that help stranded motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike now have a sponsor. The West Virginia Parkways Authority announced Tuesday that State Farm is sponsoring the Courtesy Patrol program along the 88-mile stretch from Charleston to Princeton.

The free, state-run program has been renamed the WV Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol. It helps stranded motorists with flat tires, minor engine problems and other issues. State Farm sponsors similar programs in 19 other states.

