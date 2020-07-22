State giving $10k to each WV volunteer fire department

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced all 419 volunteer fire departments in West Virginia would receive $10,000 from state grant money.
“These are heroes, and they’re heroes beyond belief.”
Justice says the funds will total just under $4.2 million. The state has been looking into ways to assist volunteer fire departments hurting due to the pandemic as many have not had the opportunity to host fundraisers, according to the governor.
He says the state found an opportunity in one of its grants to give money directly to the VFDs.
“Can you just imagine how they run to the fire, and they do it on a volunteer basis and everything, and all of the good they that they bring to each and every one of us,” Justice said. “And our communities abound with volunteer fire departments.
