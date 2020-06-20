State of Emergency declared for flooding in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Greenbrier and Monroe counties due to heavy rainfall that caused significant local flooding.
The Governor has authorized West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support these counties and to use all State resources necessary. The State Emergency Operations Center is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.
