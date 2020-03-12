State officials outline COVID-19 preparation measures

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – So far there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

But with confirmed cases in every state bordering West Virginia, it’s a matter of when not if, it will surface. Eight people have been tested for the Coronavirus in West Virginia and seven of those tests came back negative. One is still pending through the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions.

But today, state officials announced the Department of Health and Human Resources can now conduct testing with will help speed up test results, along with other precautionary measures.

According to the CDC, there are at least 938 cases in the united states and 29 people have died.

The CDC reports nine out of the 50 states have no cases at this time, including West Virginia, but state health experts say they “won’t be surprised when they find the first one.”

State officials announced new precautionary measures being taken to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, including stopping visitations at state correctional facilities and creating transparent K-12 emergency plans for schools in all 55 counties.

State universities like WVU have moved some classes online as a precaution to socially distance students, staff and faculty. Many college students have or are soon leaving for spring break and school officials say they are more than prepared for their return.

Local health departments have also been working with homeless shelters and senior agencies in providing proper safety measures to protect its residents.

If you would like to be tested — you must contact your health provider first and meet the criteria to be screened. If you are having flu-like symptoms — officials urge you to see a doctor.

West Virginia will soon receive $5 million from the CDC to help fund prevention and preparation, as well as an $8.3 billion measure in tackling this outbreak.

It is still advised for you to wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face and cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing.

