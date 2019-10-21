State Police search for missing Logan County woman

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are asking for help in locating a missing Logan County woman. Ashley Mullins, 34, was last seen on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Mitchell Heights area of Logan County, West Virginia.

Troopers say Mullins is 5’09, 185 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. they say she was last seen driving towards Chapmanville, W.Va. in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, grey in color, bearing WV registration 64D244. Her vehicle was found abandoned in Boone County outside of Madison near Spars Creek in the morning hours on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was last seen wearing a white in color affliction t-shirt, blue jeans, and black & white tennis shoes.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Mullins is urged to contact Cpl. Boyles at the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment at 304-792-7200.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

