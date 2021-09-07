State police search for missing West Virginia man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding 39-year-old David Samuel Gray who was last known to be in the Kearneysville area of Jefferson County, West Virginia.

He was last seen on February 25, 2021, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Gray is a white male, is 5’9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt under a red t-shirt with grey, blue and white Echo pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information as to Gray’s whereabouts should contact Corporal M. C. Morgan with the West Virginia State Police Charles Town Detachment at (304) 725-9779.