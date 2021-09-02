Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

State police search for missing WV man

West Virginia

Courtesy: West Virginia State Police

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police need your help in locating a missing Pocahontas County resident.

This is a more recent photo of Mr. Hefner.

69-year-old, James Hefner, of Hillsboro in Pocahontas County, WV, was reported missing Monday, August 30th.

Family of Mr. Hefner says he was possibly suffering from paranoia when he left in his Red 2014 Jeep Patriot with the license plate “66P538.”

He is said to be 5’9” and about 240 lbs with a full gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Marlinton at (304) 799-4101.

