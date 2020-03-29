State Police searching for persons of interest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police is searching for two “persons of interest” in connection to deaths of two children and a residential fire in Monroe County.

Troopers say they are looking for Keven Anderson and Helen Rattamasribounreuang.

Anderson is a 40-year-old male, approximately 5’9″, 140 lbs., Hazel eyes, with Brown hair. He is from the Ballard area of Monroe County. Rattamasribounreuang is a 30-year-old female, approximately 5’7″, 200 lbs., Brown eyes, Brown hair. She is also from the Ballard area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals, contact the West Virginia State Police- Union Detachment 304-772-5100.