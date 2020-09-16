State ties single-day record, 10 new COVID-19 deaths, Kanawha County is now in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials have reported 10 additional deaths in West Virginia related to COVID-19, a tie for the highest recorded number of deaths in one day.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed a total of 290 deaths.

The WV DHHR has confirmed the deaths of:

An 80-year-old female from Wood County

A 79-year-old female from Boone County

A 96-year-old female from Kanawha County

A 70-year-old female from Kanawha County

An 83-year-old male from Kanawha County

A 94-year-old male from Kanawha County

A 73-year-old female from Mason County

An 89-year-old female from Mingo County

An 88-year-old female from Mason County

An 84-year-old female from Logan County

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System, Kanawha County has moved to red with a seven-day rolling average of 25.02 daily cases per 100,000 people. Several counties have also been moved from yellow to gold within the last 24 hours include Cabell, Lincoln, and Ohio counties. Some Counties that have changed from gold to orange include Putnam, Mingo and Fayette counties.

Kanawha County health officials say as the cases continue to increase, they are seeing more than clusters and hot spot outbreaks. They say they’ve seen more community spread and families being infected.

“We anticipate the number of cases will continue to rise as we see the full effect of Labor Day weekend activities,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We can’t let down our guards. Wear your mask, maintain social distancing, stay home when you’re sick, and frequently wash your hands.”

Red means the county must continue to suspend in-person learning and school-related activities, and can only resume when the county reaches yellow, gold or green on the Saturday metric map.

“The toll this is taking on the children in our community is immeasurable,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We all must take the necessary precautions and do whatever we can to stop the spread of COVID so our youth can resume some semblance of normalcy in their lives. We have to do this for them.”

State health officials report 220 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 13,196 cases, with 3,236 active cases and 9,670 West Virginians who have recovered.

Coronavirus cases per county include:

Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).

