CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a statewide State of Preparedness in anticipation of high winds and potential flooding on Tuesday.

According to a Monday release from the Office of Gov. Justice, the National Weather Service is expecting “high wind warnings, winter weather advisories, and flood watches, which have the potential to cause power outages and flooding.”

People can expect plenty of rain as well as “slick conditions” in the mountains early Tuesday morning.

As part of the State of Preparedness, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) will be on standby in case of an emergency alongside coordinating agencies.

For the latest on severe weather, you can check for updates on the WOWK or National Weather Service websites.