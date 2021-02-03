Step-Father charged in the death of a 3-year-old little boy

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community in Braxton County is shaken after news of a 3-year-old little boy was pronounced dead last night. Family and friends said he was the sweetest boy they’ve ever met.

“And Kyran was just a tiny little baby,” said family friend of the little boy, Breanna Perkins.

The little boy’s step-father, Samuel Thomas Workman, was charged today with the death of a child as a result of child abuse or neglect. Family friends say they are shocked.

“I’ve seen him before and he definitely has anger issues but I just never imagined something like this. Something so horrible to an innocent child,” said Perkins.

The criminal complaint states that the police were notified of an unresponsive 3-year-old in a trailer in Braxton County last night. In a recorded interview, Workman said he left the home several times and went to neighbors’ homes to smoke illegal marijuana.

The complaint states the children were left alone and Workman said he attempted CPR on the little boy before calling 911.

Troopers arrested Workman who is currently being held at the central regional jail. The little boy’s family is struggling.

“Unbelievable. I don’t think that anyone really knows what to think or how to handle it.”