PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A famous comedian known for his crazy stunts and x-rated antics is making his way to southern West Virginia soon.

Steve-O has added a new date to his Bucket List Tour, making a stop at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, West Virginia, on September 11, 2023, Center officials say.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased here. There is an eight ticket limit and all sales are final!

Tickets will be on hold at the CMC Box Office. In-person pickup will begin September 1, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available at Will Call for pickup the night of the show.

All shows are for adult audiences 18 and up.