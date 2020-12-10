Still no new COVID-19 aid from Congress; WV Special Session possible

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Congress has been working for weeks on a new round of stimulus and assistance, but the sides appear far apart. Senator Joe Manchin is leading a bi-partisan bill that would provide 300 dollars in federal supplemental unemployment assistance, and prevent people behind in the rents, from being evicted. there would also be small business grants.

“We have small businesses that won’t make it. We’ve got unemployment that runs out at the end of the month. This all has to be addressed. We can’t let it go,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“Make law in the many places where we have common ground. That’s what the country is counting on,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky – Majority Leader.

The compromise bill would let states divide 3-billion dollars to pay for vaccine distribution, and 7-billion dollars to do more covid-19 testing. But, if Congress does not act soon, the West Virginia legislature may have to come in for a special session, to spend state surplus dollars.

“We have to help them. People are in need. This is how we take care of their families. And this is how they provide for Christmas presents and stuff. Restaurants can’t operate when you have 50-ercent occupancy,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha – Minority Leader.

“Then they’re not going to adjourn until they get a deal done, so they’re going to have a deal done. You know, but I stand open to any level of special session,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The bill currently in Congress does not provide any more 12-hundred dollar stimulus checks for all adults.

“The is no chance a deal can be approved this week. That’s because the U.S. House of Representatives is in recess, until at least Tuesday,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

