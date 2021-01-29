Stock market frenzy: Should you buy into GameStop?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –A trading frenzy many millennials are running to the stock market using popular apps like Reddit and Robinhood to make risky investments, but buyers beware.

Today, the shares for the nostalgic 2000’s gaming store, GameStop jumped more than 70%. This is after their stock shockingly hit an all-time high on Thursday, thanks to a specific community.

“The online communities. They have gotten together and picked out a few of these companies that people were heavily shorting, like GameStop,” said John K. Burdette II with Fourth Avenue Financial.

Shorting is when investors drive up the stock price creating massive losses for large financial firms and hedge funds. But this may come with a price.

“The folks on these online communities are going to find out that at some point they have to exit their trade too. Who is going to buy the stock when the underlying companies really have little value,” said Burdette.

In response to the buying bonanza, trading app Robinhood stopped anyone from purchasing GameStop stocks on Thursday. Many people were unhappy about this.

“A free market is the best market, even if people do the wrong thing and make mistakes – they will pay the price,” said Burdette.

All the large commotion in Wall Street has left small local investors worried about assets like 401Ks.

But not to worry!

“For long-term investors, for 401K investors – this means very little,” said Burdette.

Some advice if you are thinking about participating in the GameStop buy-out:

“It’s not investing, it’s not how you build wealth over time, it’s a trading game and anytime you play a game there is always a loser,” said Burdette.