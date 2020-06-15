Stolen motorcycle leads police to $500K pot stash

VENTURA, CA (AP) – Police in California have arrested three people from West Virginia after a stolen motorcycle led authorities to marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $500,000.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detective discovered 40 pounds of alleged marijuana in an Oxnard hotel. Police arrested Wendy Gibson-Mills, John Wells and Joshua Posey, all of West Virginia.

Police identified a stolen motorcycle in the rear of a pickup truck carrying the three. Police say they found a loaded handgun and cash in the truck along with the large amount of marijuana and signs of drug sales in their hotel room.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories