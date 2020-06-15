Stolen motorcycle leads police to $500K pot stash

VENTURA, CA (AP) – Police in California have arrested three people from West Virginia after a stolen motorcycle led authorities to marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $500,000.
A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detective discovered 40 pounds of alleged marijuana in an Oxnard hotel. Police arrested Wendy Gibson-Mills, John Wells and Joshua Posey, all of West Virginia.
Police identified a stolen motorcycle in the rear of a pickup truck carrying the three. Police say they found a loaded handgun and cash in the truck along with the large amount of marijuana and signs of drug sales in their hotel room.
