1  of  2
Live Now
WV Gov. Jim Justice to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. News Feed Now – Facts not Fear

Storms cause tree to crash on Putnam County home

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Severe storms caused some overnight damage to many parts of our region. One home on Cabern Drive was damaged after a tree crashed down into a spare room.

Homeowner Lucille Meadows, 95, was not injured during the storm. She says she was in her bedroom when trees crashed down on the house’s second bedroom. Her caretaker, Dianna Elliott, says.

“The storm came down last night, and went through there. A tree came down in the spare bedroom. It didn’t come down in her bedroom, so that was thankful,” says

Deron Wilkes, Director of Hurricane Emergency Management Services says several communities in the area were hit with storm damage.

“When we arrived we found her in the house. She’s uninjured,” Wilkes said of Meadows. “We removed her to the neighbor’s house. The damage seems to be from here, east. Cow Creek got hit hard. Woodrick did. Springdale Road. Spring Valley Estates.

Meadows is staying in a nearby home with a neighbor.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories