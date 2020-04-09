Storms cause tree to crash on Putnam County home

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Severe storms caused some overnight damage to many parts of our region. One home on Cabern Drive was damaged after a tree crashed down into a spare room.

Homeowner Lucille Meadows, 95, was not injured during the storm. She says she was in her bedroom when trees crashed down on the house’s second bedroom. Her caretaker, Dianna Elliott, says.

“The storm came down last night, and went through there. A tree came down in the spare bedroom. It didn’t come down in her bedroom, so that was thankful,” says

Deron Wilkes, Director of Hurricane Emergency Management Services says several communities in the area were hit with storm damage.

“When we arrived we found her in the house. She’s uninjured,” Wilkes said of Meadows. “We removed her to the neighbor’s house. The damage seems to be from here, east. Cow Creek got hit hard. Woodrick did. Springdale Road. Spring Valley Estates.

Meadows is staying in a nearby home with a neighbor.

