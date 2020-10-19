Structure fire reported in Roane County

Crews are on scene of a fire on Church Street in Spencer, West Virginia. Oct. 19, 2020 (Photo submitted by Christopher Williams)

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire on Church Street in Spencer, West Virginia.

Roane County Dispatch says the call came in around 7:12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19. At least one structure is on fire and a resident who sent these photos says there may be more.

Dispatchers say fire units are pouring water on the fire now and are not aware of anyone being transported at this time. The Spencer, Walton, Gandyville and Jackson County Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene.

