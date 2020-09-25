Student body leaders meet virtually to brainstorm alternative homecoming activities

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – So many things are uncertain this year because of COVID-19. All of the uncertainties are especially difficult for students craving for a more normal school experience.

Students at St. Albans High School are looking for ways to salvage the yearly tradition of celebrating homecoming. Homecoming was supposed to be October 5 but even that is up in the air.

“This year is obviously very different for everyone involved because we usually have plans set in motion and have a definite date and everything is certain. Right now we don’t have anything certain,” said student body president Taylor Glancy.

She said for seniors especially the thought of missing those major milestones is devastating.

“This year is obviously very disheartening for my class,” Glancy said. “This was our last shot at homecoming. We have no more dances, no more football games and no more pep rallies to look forward to. This was our last chance to actually experience these things.”

She and other student council leaders have been meeting virtually to talk through things they can do to preserve the traditions like dressing up to show school spirit.

“Whether that be posting pictures online or we have ideas for maybe a points system throughout the year and we are trying to talk to everyone to see how they feel,” Glancy said.

Just the process of planning and looking ahead gives them all a sense of comfort.

“The kids need a distraction from staring at a screen and trying to do their virtual assignments,” said student council sponsor Melissa Agee. “It is really hard right now. So I really think this helps them have some optimism.”

She said even with so many unknowns the planning helps her as well.

“Working with the teenagers is what I do. So when I can get into this Schoology conference and I can talk to the kids and we can laugh and have fun that is what teaching is about,” Agee said. “I think every staff member misses that part of teaching.”

